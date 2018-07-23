All this complaining about how poor immigrant children are taken away from their parents, who broke the law and crossed into the U.S. illegally. My question is, if TPD raided a drug house and found drugs, adults and children, then the drugs would be confiscated, the adults arrested and taken to jail for processing. Do their children get to stay with them?No! The children are taken to a child services agency. There they try to find a family member or suitable relative to take the children. If not, they try to find a temporary home for them. So why is it children of illegals are suppose to be treated better than children of legal residence? Why are some allowed to break the law and others are not?
RC Jazz
East side
