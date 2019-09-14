The latest decision by the US Citizen and Immigration Services and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement allows the deportation of immigrant children suffering from rare diseases and illnesses. These are kids whose parents are paying for medical care in the U.S. by working and paying into private medical insurance. There is no justification for deporting the youngsters to their almost-certain deaths except cruelty toward non-Americans. This is not the country that I know. This is not the democratic system that I taught to American students and to students overseas. It is not a country of any religious or ethical values. For the love of all that we value in life, we must protest this decision to all of our government representatives and public officials.
Marjorie King
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.