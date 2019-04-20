How many times does it need to be said that if an individual is in the U.S. without having gone through the immigration process that individual is here illegally. There is no grey area. The never ending letters criticizing Pres. Trump on his stand on the southern border defies logic. I don't like to stereotype individuals but it is hard not to when the tenor of the letters are based on emotions and feelings rather than facts. Congress needs to address the immigration issue by revamping the law. Republicans and Democrats are equally negligent. Some of the criticism of Trump is he is racist, the most popular word in the Democrats vocabulary. From where are the illegal immigrants coming, Mexico and Central America ?Those people are Hispanic and have brown skin . Rational thinking is being side lined by politics.
Bill Dowdall
Foothills
