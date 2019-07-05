I recently watched a PBS American Experience episode entitled " The Chinese Exclusion Act". It was a haunting history of this 1882 law which excluded Chinese workers. Lasting until 1943 they were then allowed admission--at the rate of 105 people per year. More were allowed beginning in 1952.
I watched this program the day that Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Angie Valeria drowned in the Rio Grande attempting an unlawful entry.
The photographs we have all seen are horrific. I can not imagine the last moments of this father's life on earth, or the terror of his little girl, or the grief of his wife--her mother who witnessed their deaths from the opposite shore.
After nearly 150 years why is this still happening? Why this fear of the Other?
One of these images showed the site cordoned off by that telltale yellow Crime Scene tape.
How appropriate.
A. LAWRENCE GLYNN
East side
