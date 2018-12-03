Re: the Nov. 29 column "Shocked at what's happening at border? Speak up."
The U.S. cannot possibly sustain unimpeded immigration from every country that wants to escape political upheaval throughout the world. We simply cannot, unfortunately, police nor afford with our aging population, to support unlimited immigration. Those coming here are no doubt disenfranchised from there countries, however, unless something is done to improve the living conditions in their own countries. they will never have a homeland.
What should be occurring is the U.S. should start by evaluating on a country by country basis weather the foreign aid we are providing to countries such as Honduras, Venezuela, Mexico, etc. is actually being used to benefit the people and not the governments. Until the fundamental change that is driving the people out of those countries — to allow them to change their countries for the better themselves, instead of fleeing — then you will never get rid of the stigma that taxpayers in this country hold that immigration is bad for the U.S.
David Emery
Southwest side
