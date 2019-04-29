Re: the April 21 article "Passports to the American dream."
Thanks to Arizona Daily Star and Perla Trevizo for the beautiful article about Guatemala. This article shows it’s not all about the US, but instead about how hurtful this exodus is for Guatemala. The pictures and extensive coverage of this story is very rare because of the costs associated with the travel and large crew needed. Because of this article and my volunteering, I see all these people want is a job to send money back home. We need to re-institute “The Guest Worker” program. We need to revamp our immigration policy.
Susan Mast
Northwest side
