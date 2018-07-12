“Don't come to our country illegally. Come like other people do — come legally. I'm saying this very simply: We have laws, we have borders. Don't come to our country illegally.” That is my opinion but I didn’t say it, President Trump did. It’s sad that I have to write a Letter to the Editor just to quote the President, but there seems to be no other way to get his conservative, rational, non-hysterical immigration policies in front of Star readers.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

