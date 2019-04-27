The words written by poet Emma Lazarus inscribed on the Statue of Liberty “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses” etc. should haunt every living American, for our reputation is in tatters. What kind of a welcome is it when grudging officials callously treat asylum seekers like dirt, keeping them in worse than prison-like conditions, carelessly destroying their families?
Where is the compassion? If you personally don’t want someone coming into your home, why would you invite them? Something is very wrong when we put out a welcome mat, only to jerk it out from under the feet of those in need.
Can this country absorb the populace of Central and South America? Hardly. So what is our criteria? Congress could be working on our immigration laws, but they are not. At least we should be honest. Honor our traditional promise, or adjust
our laws as necessary.
Kathleen Pastryk
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.