When illegal immigrants can’t be returned across our southwest border, they need a place to stay in the US until their case is heard in the backlogged American courts. President Trump believes that the perfect spot is in so-called sanctuary cities, those municipalities that won't work with the government when it comes to federal immigration enforcement. His view has triggered outrage from the left and I’m wondering why. Shouldn’t these desperate folks be with those who welcome them and think that gate-crashing is okay?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.