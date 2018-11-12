A good friend owns a local trucking firm and several regional training schools for drivers. Despite the dire need for truck drivers nationwide, a high-paying, respectable, secure career, he works 6 to 7 days a week searching for recruits. There are many reasons underemployed or unemployed persons find to pass on the training with guaranteed follow-on employment. Drug abuse, including marijuana and alcohol is an instant disqualifier. Time away from home is another complaint although having spent most of my adult life in the Navy, I have little sympathy. Also, an entitled attitude devoid of work ethic persists among multiple generations of youth and welfare beneficiaries.
We need immigrants that know the value of work, contribute to the tax base, and want a safe environment to raise families. We need immigrants from everywhere that currently have no opportunities and are motivated to better themselves and keep America great.
Mark Cochran
Vail
