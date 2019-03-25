When is the immigration witch hunt going to stop? The current cat and mouse scenarios of undocumented residents is shameful. If well-intentioned Americans continue to allow migrants a second-class existence, commensurate with the threat of deportation, then we all lose. Next time you stay at that resort, order a salad, or look at that model home, there’s a good chance a laborer without papers, often below minimum wage, made your standard of living better.
It’s the simple equation of supply and demand. There’s a demand for cheap labor in the United States and a supply of people willing to travel and work.
Provide amnesty. Enact now, a humane immigration program for those looking to work, to improve their lives, and to return to their homeland, when/if they desire.
The flow of people to the United States is our strength and our survival.
Tim O'Connor
West side
