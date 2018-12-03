It seems that some of the money being spent for deployment, etc., would be better spent for more judges to process asylum petitions so that a greater number are vetted and decisions made. Then deportations are more fairly made. It is ridiculous that only 50 applications can be considered each day.
This administration has made its position regarding immigration clear. If people are trying to come legally through legitimate, legal asylum, they should be helped, and even our own judges and their assistants need help expediting the process. I am sick of how our country seems to have forgotten its humanity and kindness. It's not who we are, or rather, who we were.
Ingrid Rose
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.