Will someone please remind Mr. Trump that TWO of his THREE wives are themselves immigrants! Will someone else remind all the evangelical supporters of Trump, he's on his THIRD WIFE (along with numerous admitted affairs). Ivana Trump (No. 1), model & ski instructor, immigrated from Czechoslovakia. He then married Marla Maples (No. 2), model, who actually was born in the U.S.! Melania (Knavs) Trump (No. 3), model, is from Slovenia. She immigrated to the U.S. on a special visa for the exceptionally-deserving. Who knew that being attractive is "exceptional."
But what really upsets me: on Aug. 9, 2018, Melania's parents Viktor and Amalija Knavs were granted U.S. citizenship. No need to separate these parents from their daughter. The Associated Press on Aug. 10 stated the Knavs' "slipped in and out of a side entrance at a Manhattan federal building flanked be Homeland Security police" for the PRIVATE ceremony. Really! Really?
Terry Ryan
Midtown
