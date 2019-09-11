I think the President and Mexico deserve credit for significantly slowing down migration at the border. The US should not become an orphanage for the world. Thought it interesting to see people at our border from all parts of the world. Are we forgetting we have an immigration policy and that there are those who actually try to use it to get to the US? Are we going to support those who want to come and are ready to work, or just have an open border so anyone can come and forget the immigration policy? Just hope our economy stays strong so people can find work to support themselves. Not everyone can or is willing to pay the bill. If the economy falters, then what happens?
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.