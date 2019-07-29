When I was a student and au pair in Austria over 40 years ago, I heard the term, AUSLANDER. I understood it to mean: OUTSIDER. While learning German, the expression “Heraus mit Dir” was especially harsh sounding. Every time I hear “Get OUT of here” or “Get out of this country”, I cringe. I knew what it was like to be a stranger in a strange land.
When people want their country to remain “pure”, ignorant rhetoric is used to ostracize the newest arrivals. The chants I hear now are reminiscent of old times and should be a concern. Remember, the only group who have ownership to this land are the Native Americans. We descended on them like a plague.
How would you react to “Get out, you Germans, Italians, Polish, French, Hungarian, Irish, etc.”?
What makes America is the common need for home and a willingness to welcome the stranger.
Give me your tired, your poor
Your huddled masses yearning for more
To breathe freedom at the welcome border.
Paula Palotay
Marana
