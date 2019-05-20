I oppose, and I believe that most Americans oppose, Trump's previous immigration proposals, including building a 2,000-mile border wall, separating families, and blocking a path to citizenship for "dreamers". Democrats have been effective in voicing opposition to these bad proposals. However, I support, and I believe that most Americans support, Trump's new proposals to initiate a merit-based system for legal immigrants, revise the asylum process, and use modern technology to increase border security. I hope that my fellow Democrats will take the initiative to implement these common-sense changes.
Paul Marion
Oro Valley
