Like many of your readers I am getting bored with reading letter after letter claiming we are a nation of immigrants. Nothing could be further from the truth. We are, in fact, a nation of mostly native Americans. I am a native American and so are most of my neighbors and friends. We were all born in the United States. That makes us natives. For those who still think we are a nation of immigrants please try to reset your brain. We are a nation founded and started by immigrants all of whom are dead and buried. Being born here now makes us natives. The American Indians are descendants from original native Americans but are no more native today than I am. Even a senator from Massachusetts could rightfully claim to be a native American and be correct but doing so should include some honest clarification. Taking it one step further we are citizens of the country we are born in but residents of states and cities.
Tom Martin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.