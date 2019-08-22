Dear Milania, HOW can you sit by, without a voice heard, abide by your husbands desire to severely limit immigration to our country? The same Country that you and your parents were granted access? As the 3rd wife of Donald, and, the second immigrant he's married, don't you have an obligation, or desire, to help other immigrants? Your "achievement" to our country, is being pretty. Your parents (Victor & Amalija) were granted citizenship August 9, 2018 in secret. They entered a side entrance to Manhattan's federal building (AZ Daily Star, August 10, 2018) for "personal" admittance to citizenship. So, your beauty, and marriage to Donald grant your family access that thousands of other bright, intelligent people cannot obtain. So sad. If only they were models with "exceptional" intelligence. Question: How have you, and your parents brought a benefit to the United Stats of America? Shame on you, for your silence.
Theresa Ryan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.