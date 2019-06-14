Democratic members of Congress who are making a lot of noise about impeaching the president have not thought this through very well. Besides wooing the Trump-haters and making the media happy, what would they accomplish? President Mike Pence. Putting Pence in the White House will only delight the conservatives (especially those who are uneasy about Trump), remove the one person Democrats are unified against, and do nothing to win over that part of the rural population who elected Trump and Pence in the first place –whose grievances, by the way, have been ignored by the Democrats at their peril. Meanwhile, the planet warms, the roads crumble, drug prices and premiums rise, and people wonder if anyone’s paying attention.
Susan S. Green
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.