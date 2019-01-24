When the GOP senators bash and discredit Mueller’s investigation—that is obstruction of justice! Anyone that protects a criminal is a criminal . How many people have been indicted? No one is above the law. Politicians think since they have an abundance of money they are clear.
I hope that my elected officials remember it’s the love of money that’s the root of all evil, because it opens the door to them lying cheating and stealing it to get prestige. Being racist with no empathy for the poor and needy floods in. The corruption and authoritarianism in our government is destroying our democracy when the POTUS is attracted to dictators and authoritarianism. Impeach immediately.
Walter Suman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.