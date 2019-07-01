I expect Ann Kirkpatrick and the rest of the House of Representatives to start impeachment proceedings against the president of the United States. They were elected (hired) by the people of the United States to do the will of the people, and they work for us. I don't care that the Senate will do nothing; they are doing nothing now, so what's new? But our representatives have to answer to us, and We The People will not continue to put up with inaction!
I am sick and tired of the lies, the confusion, the distractions, the name calling, the hatred! Enough. Is. Enough! Every member of Congress took an oath to the constitution, so they need to start acting like it and do their jobs!
Nivita Brown
East side
