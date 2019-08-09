President Trump needs to be impeached for any one of a number of different reasons. At the very bottom of the list is ‘Russiagate’, an attempt by officials of the Democratic Party to explain the loss of the 2016 election by a politician so incompetent she managed to lose it to an opponent as personally flawed as Trump.
At the top of the list has to be Trump’s planet destroying attacks on the Paris Accord, the world’s feeble attempts to do something about a problem that threatens human civilization and perhaps life on earth as we know it. Trump has called global warming “a Chinese hoax”. The real hoax is the trillion dollar ‘defense’ budget - for defense against foreign invasion or a nuclear missile attack. Think ‘nuclear winter’ (mutually assured destruction) if the attack ‘succeeds’.
It is way past time to put the scientific and engineering genius of organizations like Ratheon to work on real threats, not just to this country but the entire planet.
Steven Lesh
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.