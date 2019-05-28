To paraphrase the movie title Drums Along the Mohawk,

for the first time I'm hearing the faint congressional and

judicial murmur of "Impeachment," or the "Drums Along

the Potomac." The DC tribes are uniting into one voice.

The POTUS has just blatantly refused to even talk to ANY

congressional delegation about ANY potential legislative

matters until all probes against him are dropped. So much

for his Oath of Office to faithfully govern the country.

Two Federal judges have rejected the "Executive Privilege"

or "personal information" defenses concerning his financial

dealings. I think the hounds have found the scent.

John Foltz

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

