To paraphrase the movie title Drums Along the Mohawk,
for the first time I'm hearing the faint congressional and
judicial murmur of "Impeachment," or the "Drums Along
the Potomac." The DC tribes are uniting into one voice.
The POTUS has just blatantly refused to even talk to ANY
congressional delegation about ANY potential legislative
matters until all probes against him are dropped. So much
for his Oath of Office to faithfully govern the country.
Two Federal judges have rejected the "Executive Privilege"
or "personal information" defenses concerning his financial
dealings. I think the hounds have found the scent.
John Foltz
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.