Shortly after Donald Trump was elected, with much help from Vladimir Putin and his Russian trolls and hacks, I commented that our national nightmare had begun. That national nightmare has now reached a critical mass.
Donald Trump has been trampling all over our Constitution and this country's laws since he took office. Those of his staff who have tried to stem his autocratic efforts have been summarily fired. Once he found his "Roy Cohn" -- William Barr, ostensibly the U.S. Attorney General, but in practice, just one more of Trump's flunkies who aid and abet him in his continued abuse of his power -- he has been feeling invincible.
Now that he is facing impeachment because of his latest abuse -- attempted extortion of Ukraine's president before releasing the Congressionally-approved aid that country sorely needs, Trump is striking out psychotically at all those who dare to tell the truth about his many misdemeanors even implying that they be executed for treason.
Perhaps Congress should also be looking at the 25th Amendment.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
