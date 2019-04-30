With the release of the Mueller Report we now have, on the record, evidence of President Trump’s unfitness for office. Despite this, the House Democratic leadership is signaling that they will not be moving to impeach the President, fearing it would cause a political backlash against Democrats. This exercise in non-courage is a troubling dereliction of duty.
Yes, impeachment will be an exercise in futility in that the Republican Senate will not vote to convict him. But it is important that we officially state that Trump is unfit for the office he holds and that such conduct as his cannot ever be tolerated.
The House should hold impeachment hearings based on the conduct documented in the Mueller Report. If only Democrats will vote for articles of impeachment, so be it. If the Republican Senate will refuse to convict him, so be it. History will record who behaved honorably and who did not.
Larry DeWitt
Northeast side
