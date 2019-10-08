I’m sorry. I should be taking this impeachment stuff more seriously. I was an elected official and a staunch believer in a representative democracy, however, when I watch the Democrats pursuit of a “high crime and misdemeanor” de jour like their hair is on fire, I just just can’t. You lost an election, so did I; get over it.
My fellow editorial writers and most Liberal pundits are now clutching at the last straw in demanding that we conservatives do something about it. Why? We have what we want.: a booming economy, 2 new Justices, secure borders, new trade deals (hopefully for Souther Arizona’s sake) and a refreshing pause in political correctness. Liberals do not like Donald Trump the man, we like Donald Trump the President. Not being able to make the distinction seems to be the problem (does boycotting the inaugural sound familiar). If you want to get rid of him, we’re not going to help. You’re on your own.
Gary Stoeger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.