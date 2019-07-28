The Mueller hearings made one thing very clear - there is substantial evidence that the President of our country committed crimes of obstruction in attempting to keep himself from being investigated. There were 10 credible allegations of such obstructive behavior, but I never heard one Republican Senator express any concern - or refutation - of these allegations.
I was not in support of an impeachment process until now. However, I don’t believe it’s just the President on trial - it is also the Congress members who support a man who has quite possibly betrayed the trust of the American people and are unwilling to investigate this substantial evidence. I understand the Republican Senate will not vote for it, but it is the duty of Congress to convince the American people that this President should hold the office he holds by investigating these acts. It is also the right of the President to clear his name. Let’s see if the Congress and the President can do either.
Kathleen Harris
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.