Dear Speaker Pelosi !

You are a Cowardly Speaker of the House !

Take a Floor Vote and put this Impeachment Inquiry to a Floor Vote.

You have not launched Impeachment, you’re just posturing without the voices of the People’s House

The Deep State Dobermans are now threatening a Duly Elected President.

A Floor Vote is now required to start the Impeachment process if you have the guts !

Democrats & Republicans should now have legal rights in this serious accusation of our President.

We only have One President. Legitimately Elected & Certified. Like it or not.

Go for it and watch the Democratic results.

The People who elected this President will stand up & Resist you my Dear Prayerful Speaker. !

Our Republic is conducted by We the People !

Trump 2020 !

I will resist Groupthink & Groupspeak.

Rich Barnes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

