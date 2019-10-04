Dear Speaker Pelosi !
You are a Cowardly Speaker of the House !
Take a Floor Vote and put this Impeachment Inquiry to a Floor Vote.
You have not launched Impeachment, you’re just posturing without the voices of the People’s House
The Deep State Dobermans are now threatening a Duly Elected President.
A Floor Vote is now required to start the Impeachment process if you have the guts !
Democrats & Republicans should now have legal rights in this serious accusation of our President.
We only have One President. Legitimately Elected & Certified. Like it or not.
Go for it and watch the Democratic results.
The People who elected this President will stand up & Resist you my Dear Prayerful Speaker. !
Our Republic is conducted by We the People !
Trump 2020 !
I will resist Groupthink & Groupspeak.
Rich Barnes
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.