Want to impeach Trump? Are you going with collusion or obstruction?
Not a problem because it doesn’t matter. You can impeach him for orange hair if you chose.
A crime or even a rational reason is not necessary, all you need is votes. The House of Representatives is not a court of law and judicial rules of criminal guilt do not apply.
If House Democrats chose to impeach, be advised that your trial date is scheduled for the first week of November 2020 in the US Court of Public Opinion.
Tread carefully, those folks take no prisoners.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.