I noticed over the weekend numerous cities had people on street corners demanding Trump be impeached as are 60 democratic congressmen. I wonder how many of them actually know how the impeachment process works and that it does not automatically remove a president from office? Only two presidents, Andrew Johnson in 1868, and Bill Clinton in 1998, have been impeached and neither was removed from office. For those who don’t know how the process works, here is a quick study: The House of Representatives impeaches the president. After impeachment a trial is held in the Senate and a vote is taken at the conclusion. If, and only if, two thirds of the Senators vote for removal, the president is removed from office and the Vice President becomes President. And that's why impeachment will not work. The only way to remove Trump will be voting him out of office.
Michael Wallace
Midtown
