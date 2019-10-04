The founders of our country had a mentally defective head of state in mind when drafting our constitution. King George III was thought to have developed mental problems from eating off of lead infused plates.
We now have an obviously mentally defective head of state as our president. Rather than having to fight a war to get rid of him, we can simply use the impeaching provisions of our constitution so thoughtfully provided by those brilliant founders.
Robert Maddex
Oro Valley
