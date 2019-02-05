Re: the Feb. 3 article "Russia to pull plug on nuclear arms pact after US does same."
Trying to avoid the key words "real" and "fake" news? How about important — buried on page A14 of the Sunday paper was a story about the 1987 INF Treaty. It's well written, no finger pointing at Republicans or Democrats, nothing to generate clicks or sell ads in today's "self-absorbed, I'm offended" environment.
But the implications of Russia and the U.S. withdrawing from this treaty are immense. Sad that the Star buried this article, as it even calls out Tucson; sadder yet that no one really cares or understands why this is important. However, we do get to read about fact checking the president, border security, and other inflammatory articles and real news is buried. Don't know what the INF Treaty is or why it is there? You should go look it up.
Sam Elliott
North side
