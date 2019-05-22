What is the commonality between gun control and abortion? On each issue one party is trying to impose their beliefs on the other. Each side believes it is okay to require others to agree with their viewpoint and wants their view upheld. One thing I have noticed is that no one talks about the mental health issues that may underlie the question. We have a tendency to ignore mental health issues. Our insurance policies typically limit coverage for mental health issues.
With the recent state laws being enacted, women’s mental health issues are being ignored as evidenced by the lack of consideration for instances of rape and incest. Those women just need realize their mental health is not important.
Mark McInnis
Northwest side
