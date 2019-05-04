Re: the April 23 article "New report sees gloom for Social Security, Medicare."
This is bad journalism, stoking fear and despair by swallowing whole and entire the factually false conventional wisdom that these programs, face impending collapse.
Republican Congressman Steve Womack (proud to the point of bursting of the budget-busting Trump tax cuts so favoring the wealthiest Americans and the largest corporations) mendaciously asserts that Social Security and Medicare are ‘driving up federal spending, growing our deficits, and crowding out other priorities.’ So, Rep. Womack’s implied ‘solution’ is that participants resign themselves to the surrender of benefits they have earned and accept scabbed and diminished lives in dealing with illness and aging.
Are we really so inept as a people to find no better solutions to provide even more generous Social Security and Medicare? What a concept to make this country ‘a more perfect union!’
James Harkin
Midtown
