The election of 2016 demonstrated once again that the electoral college is an undemocratic instrument for electing a president. It allows a minority to override the will of the majority. There is a solution short of changing the Constitution, however.
There is legislation called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. This is an agreement among states to give all their electoral votes to whoever wins the national popular vote. This will make sure that whoever wins the popular vote becomes president. It will only go into effect when enough states sign on to it to ensure it is successful. So far 11 states and the District of Columbia have signed on to it, amounting to 170 electoral votes. If we can get 100 more electoral votes, we need never again worry about seeing another debacle like 2016.
Please contact your state legislators and the governor and pressure them to pass this legislation. Let’s make this happen!
Mary Ker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.