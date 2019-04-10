Does anybody really believe these recent revelations that someone “felt uncomfortable,” or “powerless” by Joe Biden's public display of affection are anything but political? I don’t know about the more recent women, but the first complainant is an acknowledged supporter of Bernie Sanders.
Granted, there is a reason to discuss the invasion of private space by either gender. But I think it should be sufficient to say, privately, “Please don’t do that again – it makes me uncomfortable.” Do we really want to stifle spontaneous affection by having to ask “May I hug you?”
Joe Biden obviously loves women, as opposed individual currently occupying the White House? C’mon people, lighten up!
Lois Smith
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.