I Love this section of the paper, it gives us all an opportunity to Express our opinions. Do we really know what we are in for if Trump is reelected. He has hired and fired more people that I can ever recall in his short time in office. Most of these people were on the other side of the issues they were supposed to be defending when they were appointed. I am aware that the economy is doing fairly well right now, but will this be sustained with the Tariff situation and the problematic concerns of our Allies. It is a shame that the Democrats do not have an answer to the Republican Party because their usual status quo is not going to be of any use in 2020.
Don Lodico
Foothills
