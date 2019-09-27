Are we as a nation collectively suffering from a condition known as anosmia? In other words are we no longer able to distinguish certain smells? Something is rotten in our country and it isn't very subtle. Seriously, have we become immune to the corrupt smell of an abusive dictator? If so, we risk our democracy and our freedom. If we as the people can no longer engage in the necessary yet common sense of political propriety, then we might as well give up on our eyes and ears and lips, in the exact same manner that we have abandoned our noses.
jerry Greenberg
Foothills
