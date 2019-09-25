As another retired nurse of 47 years trained and licensed in Arizona, I would like to give a loud shout out to the nurse who wrote such an astute letter about how understaffed hospitals are (the norm). There is a lack of schools, classrooms, & instructors! We need nurses at the bedside as well as in the classroom teaching.
In the later years of my career, I had two hip replacements, so I found positions where I could teach, The pay was low, even with a Master's Degree in Education (beyond the degree level), but I was able to pass on my bedside skills and my nursing philosophy.
Sadly it has always been & will continue to be about the 'corporate' priority of the 'bottom line' while the patients must hope to find that one special nurse willing to go the extra mile, because she really cares about her patients (NOT her paycheck).
Janice Campos
Foothills
