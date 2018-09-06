Re: the Sept. 6 letter to the editor "McCain's response compounded the insult."

It is interesting that a brief exchange between Sen. John McCain and a woman at one of his rallies as a presidential candidate can be interpreted so differently. The woman's first remark was, "I can't trust Obama." She went on to say that he's an Arab. She was the one who equated being an Arab with being untrustworthy.

When Sen. McCain defended President Obama, I don't think he made the same equation. In fact, after describing President Obama as a decent family man and a good citizen, he ended with, "He's not." Read into it what you will. Obama is not untrustworthy? He's not an Arab? It seems to depend on one's point of view.

Marcia Ashton

Foothills

