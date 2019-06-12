Your article of June 10th details the expansion of a VA healthcare program which allows veterans to obtain care outside of the system in some circumstances. However, there’s one catch to qualifying for VA healthcare that very few people are aware of: When I tried to apply for VA coverage I was informed that there is an income cap of forty-thousand dollars a year for a married veteran.
I had been planning to go on VA care for some time and had talked to numerous vets, but no one had told me about the cap. Clearly, this rules out coverage for a huge number of vets. So any vets relying on going with VA after losing other coverage for reasons such as retirement should talk with a VA counselor now to confirm if they are eligible or not. This has been something of a financial shock for me. For others, it could be dire.
Ross Carroll
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.