The news media, including the Arizona Star, refer to those coming here illegally as "migrants." They also refer to them as "undocumented immigrants" or "immigrants." None are legally correct. "Migrant" conjures up someone moving from one place to another looking for work. Or animals in the wild that migrate from one place to another searching for food, or birds migrating south to escape the winter, then returning in the spring. These human "migrants" are not doing any of this! They come here with the intent to permanently stay! They are not "undocumented immigrants." Nor are they "immigrants" as that is an affront to those who went through the lengthy legal process to come here. These terms are intended to blur and extinguish the line between legal and illegal immigration. The correct and legal term used by the USDOJ, federal courts, and federal immigration law for those who enter the country illegally is "illegal alien." But, you will never hear any in the liberal news media use this term.
A Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.