I served. The military has Veterans Day; Memorial Day becomes more military every year.
Independence Day recognizes the day we asserted our independence from England. It is a joyous holiday.
To insert tanks into Independence Day does only one thing. It recognizes that the current commander in chief avoided serving in the military, likes to play with tanks, would like to have his own private army and is thinking about (he said so) bombing Iran. The way he admires the North Korean dictator and his Russian friend, makes it appear that he envies the military shows that his friends in North Korea and Russia can muster.
He says he got his idea in France. He should go to the gift, the Statue of Liberty, that France gave us and speechify there. Liberty is what the Declaration of Independence gave us.
May tank parades never come to Pima County -- our streets have enough potholes already.
What is next, flyovers, marches and tanks at Labor Day, Christmas, and Donald J. Trump's Birthday?
Wayne Beal
Green Valley
