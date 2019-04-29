In this era of obsessively partisan politics, it feels liberating to be an independent voter. I don't have to first seek out the position of a political party to decide how I should think about an issue or candidate. I am free to gather information from a variety of sources, then reach my own conclusions. No political party gets it right every time. If you have to hold your nose when voting for a particular candidate, you are likely doing yourself and your country a disservice.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.