Re: the Aug. 11 article "Fox News host says views distorted by white nationalists."
Poor Laura Ingraham, she didn't want to sound like a white supremacist but she did. David Duke, the well known former KKK grand wizard of hate, tweeted, "one of the most important monologues in the history of MSM (mainstream media)."
Poor baby, she said she wasn't talking race! Mr. Duke thought so and so did a lot of white nationalists. She forgot to mention who massacred all those victims in Las Vegas, Texas, Florida and killed that young lady in Charlottesville last year. Poor Laura!
David E. Leon
Northeast side
