If embryos are "people" with rights then Alabama needs to outlaw in vitro fertilization, a process where several "people" are created and some of them are placed in an environment (the womb) where many or most will perish ("child" neglect or endangerment), and the rest are left to languish in a freezer! This is no way to treat a "person."
Yet evangelicals consider trying to conceive in any way possible to be Godly. Perhaps if you are infertile it is God's plan that you NOT be a parent.
We use moral judgment to make life and death decisions all of the time. Perhaps God gave us this ability so we would use it. If Grandpa is struck dead by a heart attack and we resuscitate him, aren't we playing God? Making reproductive choices is not that different.
A 6 week pregnancy is a late period. Should we have funerals for late periods? Can our legislators please use their God given ability to think? To reason?
J Allison
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.