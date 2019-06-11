Insanity is doing the same thing over and over expecting different results. This is how I feel about our immigration delima. In 1986 Ronald Regan signed and immigration bill into law that gave 2.9 million people amnesty and provided stricter security at the border. The original bill also included strict penalties for employers hiring undocumented people. This part of the bill was stripped out to get the bill through congress. The goal of this bill was to drastically curb illegal immigration. Every congress and president since then have given lip-service to the need for a comprehensive immigration upgrade. I think this is insanity. The federal government obviously is not capable of passing a comprehensive immigration upgrade. I think a series of bills containing at most two measures, one for each major party is a more realistic approach. Let’s stop the insanity and make some progress.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.