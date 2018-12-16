Re: the Dec. 16 section "Moonshot at 50."
Thanks for a terrific 50th anniversary section about the U.S. Apollo program! I wish to emphasize a major, long-lasting benefit that was omitted, perhaps because it is difficult to quantify. I am a Baby Boomer who, by accident of birth, experienced every NASA mission (manned and unmanned). As a result, I was an original Space Shuttle astronaut finalist and today am an astronomer, college educator, and science camp director.
The primary benefit from Apollo continues to be its inspirational impacts, especially on young people, many of whom in my era became scientists, engineers, technicians, programmers, etc. Indeed, NASA's initial shuttle selection board noted that all the finalists "made up their minds in grade school." Today, I experience the same enthusiasm in youngsters, both locally and world-wide. The inspirational, and economic, benefits to society may explain why other countries have since developed their own space programs. We would be wise to continue what we started as part of a steady, forward-looking adventure.
Don McCarthy
Oro Valley
