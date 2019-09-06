Unmitigated chutzpah! Trump, who has found his model in Adolph Hitler, now takes it on himself to decide what is best for the Jews, telling American Jews how they should vote. We have needed little help before. We do not need a liar who contributes to the destruction of America’s promises, supports only the wealthy, shreds treaties, practices misogyny, despoils the earth and the environment, dooms immigrants, suppresses voting rights, and lights fuses under the world’s economy. Steadily he pours salt into the wounds of racism.
Around the world, America the beautiful has become America the gun-toting beast. Jewish values, indeed all religious values, emphasize “I am my brother’s keeper” and the Golden Rule. Like any other American citizens Jews will make their own decisions about how to vote. That said, let’s give children everywhere a break by using that vote to remove the Trump administration.
Roslyn Miller
Midtown
