It disturbs me that individuals as unschooled as Bruce Moskowitz, Isaac Perlmutter and Marc Sherman hold sway in important matters such as the privatization of Veteran Administration hospitals. As a veteran of Vietnam, many of my former comrades may be directly effected by such decisions. It is equally unsettling that the head of the VA has to kowtow to them by travelling, at taxpayer expense, to Mar-a-Lago to listen to their unprofessional advice. This seems to be another example of an unfettered, ill-disciplined presidency and administration.
David Byrne
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.